Jannik Sinner to face Novak Djokovic in Australian Open semi-final

Jannik Sinner celebrates reaching the Australian Open semi-finals
Jannik Sinner celebrates reaching the Australian Open semi-finals (AFP/Getty)
  • Jannik Sinner beat USA’s Ben Shelton in their Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday.
  • Sinner has previously struggled with the heat during this year’s tournament but had no such issues in his match against Shelton.
  • The Italian produced an efficient performance to beat Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and move into the semi-finals.
  • Sinner will face Novak Djokovic in the last four after the Serbian star picked up a fortunate victory earlier on Wednesday.
  • Djokovic was two sets down against Lorenzo Musetti before the Italian was forced to retire due to injury to hand Djokovic a semi-final berth.
