Jannik Sinner beats fellow Italian at Australian Open after Whoop controversy

Jannik Siner is into the Australian Open quarter-finals
Jannik Siner is into the Australian Open quarter-finals (AFP/Getty)
  • Jannik Sinner moved into the Australian Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over fellow Italian Luciano Darderi on Monday.
  • Sinner dominated the first two sets as he raced into a 6-1, 6-3 lead in the last-16 encounter.
  • Darderi pushed Sinner in the third set but the four-time grand slam champion prevailed 7-2 in the tie-break to wrap up a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 victory.
  • Prior to the match, Sinner was ordered to take off his Whoop tracker device after it was spotted under his wristband by the chair umpire.
  • Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka have also been asked to remove the device which is banned at grand slam tournaments.
