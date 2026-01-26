Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The banned device Sinner, Alcaraz and Sabalenka have been asked to remove at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner was ordered to remove his Whoop fitness tracker on Monday
Jannik Sinner was ordered to remove his Whoop fitness tracker on Monday (Getty)
  • Jannik Sinner was ordered to remove a Whoop fitness tracker before his Australian Open fourth-round match against Luciano Darderi on Monday.
  • Umpire Greg Allensworth spotted the device, which Sinner was attempting to hide under his wristband, during the pre-match coin toss.
  • Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were also caught wearing similar banned devices earlier in the tournament and were asked to remove them.
  • While Tennis Australia prohibits wearable technology at Grand Slams, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approves the Whoop device for in-match wear.
  • Whoop's founder and a spokesperson argue that athletes should have the right to use such devices to monitor their performance and health, stating they pose no competitive risk.
