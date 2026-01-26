The banned device Sinner, Alcaraz and Sabalenka have been asked to remove at Australian Open
- Jannik Sinner was ordered to remove a Whoop fitness tracker before his Australian Open fourth-round match against Luciano Darderi on Monday.
- Umpire Greg Allensworth spotted the device, which Sinner was attempting to hide under his wristband, during the pre-match coin toss.
- Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were also caught wearing similar banned devices earlier in the tournament and were asked to remove them.
- While Tennis Australia prohibits wearable technology at Grand Slams, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approves the Whoop device for in-match wear.
- Whoop's founder and a spokesperson argue that athletes should have the right to use such devices to monitor their performance and health, stating they pose no competitive risk.