Jamie Carragher slams ‘embarrassing’ Mo Salah for lashing out at Liverpool
- Mo Salah hit out at Liverpool after their 3-3 draw against Leeds on Saturday, claiming he had been “thrown under the bus”.
- His rant, where he also spoke about his relationship with manager Arne Slot breaking down, came after he had been left out of the starting line-up for the third straight game.
- Jamie Carragher claimed Salah’s rant was a “disgrace” and that he had “choreographed” a moment to say them after a disappointing result for Liverpool.
- Carragher insisted that it is Salah who has thrown Liverpool under the bus rather than the other way around, but said he hopes Salah plays for Liverpool again rather than leaving the club.
- Carragher spoke after Salah was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday.