Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mohamed Salah is ‘destroying his legacy’, says Wayne Rooney

Video Player Placeholder
Mohamed Salah says he's been 'thrown under the bus' by Liverpool
  • Mohamed Salah made controversial comments after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, claiming he was "thrown under the bus" and made a "scapegoat" by the club.
  • Salah, an unused substitute in the match, stated his relationship with the manager had deteriorated, leading to speculation about his future at Anfield.
  • Wayne Rooney criticised Salah, asserting that the Egyptian is "destroying his legacy at Liverpool" despite his significant achievements for the club.
  • Rooney argued that Salah's remarks were disrespectful to his teammates, manager, and fans, especially at a critical time for the club.
  • The former Manchester United striker suggested that Liverpool manager Arne Slot should bench Salah for upcoming matches to demonstrate authority and address the situation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in