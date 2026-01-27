Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE agents set for security role at Winter Olympics

ICE agents will have a security role at the Winter Olympics next month
ICE agents will have a security role at the Winter Olympics next month (AFP via Getty Images)
  • US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will have a security role at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy, according to sources at the US embassy.
  • Federal ICE agents will be supporting diplomatic security details during the event.
  • Their involvement will not include any immigration enforcement operations.
  • Controversy has surrounded the deployment of ICE agents in the US following multiple incidents in recent weeks.
  • US citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were shot dead by ICE agents in Minnesota just two weeks apart, leading to widespread fury across the US.
