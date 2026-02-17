Henry Arundell ban verdict revealed after Six Nations red card
- England wing Henry Arundell has escaped a ban after receiving a red card during Saturday’s Six Nations defeat by Scotland.
- A disciplinary panel ruled that the gameday sanction for his two yellow card offences was sufficient.
- Arundell was sent off for failing to release before contesting a ruck and making contact in the air with Scottish counterpart Kyle Steyn.
- The two yellow cards resulted in a 20-minute red card during the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.
- Arundell is now free to play immediately and is available for England's upcoming match against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.
