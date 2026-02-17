Scotland dealt triple injury blow ahead of Wales clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland have been dealt a triple injury blow ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales with Jamie Ritchie, Jack Dempsey and Jamie Dobie all set to miss the trip to Cardiff.

The trio have returned to their clubs after suffering injuries in the Calcutta Cup win over England at Murrayfield, and have therefore left the Scottish squad.

Reports in France suggest Perpignan’s Ritchie could face a long spell on the sidelines having suffered a broken shin bone, while head coach Gregor Townsend send after the victory over England in Edinburgh that Dempsey had sustained a bicep issue.

The pair’s absence will necessitate a back-row reshuffle for Townsend, with Matt Fagerson likely to start after impressing off the bench against England. The versatile Gregor Brown may also be considered to move back from the second row, while young Edinburgh flanker Freddy Douglas has been in good form this season.

Dobie’s injury to his shoulder happened in the final minutes of the Calcutta Cup clash and is a blow to a player who had seized his opportunity on the left wing. Darcy Graham is likely to return to the starting side, with Duhan van der Merwe perhaps in the frame, too.

Townsend suggested after the England game that changes may be necessary for the round three clash with Wales given the tweak in the Six Nations schedule that removes the first fallow week, and requires sides to play three Tests back-to-back-to-back.

“We knew that coming into these three games,” Townsend said, with his squad in Spain this week to train before travelling to Cardiff. “We have a strong squad. We had an A game [against an Italy XV] last week.

“Players have played a lot of rugby. Other players that weren't involved in the A game have trained with us. I'm sure there'll be a different team next weekend.”