Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Tottenham boss keen on shock return

Tottenham find themselves in a relegation battle
Tottenham find themselves in a relegation battle (REUTERS)
  • Harry Redknapp has expressed his willingness to return as Tottenham manager, following the sacking of Thomas Frank.
  • Frank's eight-month tenure ended after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle, which left Spurs 16th in the table.
  • Despite his interest, the 78-year-old Redknapp, who previously managed Spurs from 2008 to 2012, believes it is "very doubtful" he would be offered the job.
  • Redknapp stated that the club needs a manager who can instil hard work, basic principles, and confidence to improve their current situation.
  • Tottenham are reportedly considering internal interim options, including first-team assistant coach John Heitinga and Stuart Lewis.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in