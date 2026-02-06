Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guardiola hits back at those telling him to ‘focus on football’ after Palestine support

Guardiola said he will not remain silent on humanitarian issues
Guardiola said he will not remain silent on humanitarian issues (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, has stated he will not remain silent on humanitarian issues despite being told to 'focus on football'.
  • Guardiola had previously expressed anger over killings in Minneapolis, deaths of Palestinian children in Gaza, and loss of life in the civil war in Sudan.
  • His comments drew criticism from the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region, who called his remarks 'controversial'.
  • Guardiola defended his right to express his feelings, stating he condemns the killing of innocent people in all conflicts without selection.
  • He argued that being a football manager should not prevent him from speaking out on other issues, likening it to a journalist being restricted from discussing economics.
