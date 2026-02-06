Guardiola hits back at those telling him to ‘focus on football’ after Palestine support
- Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, has stated he will not remain silent on humanitarian issues despite being told to 'focus on football'.
- Guardiola had previously expressed anger over killings in Minneapolis, deaths of Palestinian children in Gaza, and loss of life in the civil war in Sudan.
- His comments drew criticism from the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region, who called his remarks 'controversial'.
- Guardiola defended his right to express his feelings, stating he condemns the killing of innocent people in all conflicts without selection.
- He argued that being a football manager should not prevent him from speaking out on other issues, likening it to a journalist being restricted from discussing economics.
