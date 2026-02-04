Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guardiola told to ‘focus on football’ by Jewish community after Palestine support

Pep Guardiola: I will always stand up for human beings who are suffering
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been urged to be more careful with his language by the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region following his comments on Israel's military operations in Gaza.
  • Guardiola expressed support for Palestinian children at a charity event in Barcelona last week and later stated that the suffering of innocent people in conflicts, including the Middle East, 'hurts' him.
  • The Jewish Representative Council advised Guardiola to 'focus on football', expressing concerns that his remarks could fuel antisemitic acts.
  • The group also criticised Guardiola for a 'total failure' to display solidarity with Manchester's Jewish community after an attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue last October.
  • Guardiola reiterated his stance, stating that he would always speak out against the killing of thousands of innocent people, referencing 'genocide in Palestine' and other global conflicts.
In full

