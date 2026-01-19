British tennis star retires from Australian Open in tears
- British tennis player Fran Jones retired in tears from her Australian Open first-round match against Linda Klimovicova on Monday due to a gluteal injury.
- Jones, who had been managing a groin problem, sustained the new injury after an early stumble during the match.
- The 25-year-old became visibly emotional on court and withdrew while trailing 6-2, 3-2, later discussing her distress in a press conference.
- Jones, who has a genetic condition and a history of physical challenges, expressed frustration at the timing, having recently achieved a career-high ranking.
- She indicated a need to seek expert physical help to improve her capacity to compete consistently at the top level of the sport.