Australian Open order of play and tournament schedule
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are all in action on the second day of the tournament on Monday
The opening round of the Australian Open will continue on Monday as 10-time champion Novak Djokovic returns to Melbourne Park.
Djokovic, 38, may well be the third men of men’s tennis due to the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have won the last eight grand slam titles between them, but the Serbian said he does not think it will be “now or never” to win an elusive and record-breaking 25th major.
He will begin his campaign on Rod Laver Arena against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, the world No 71, in the night session. Two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev and home favourite Alex de Minaur, the sixth seed, will also be in action.
Elsewhere, three of the top four women’s players in the world are on Monday’s order of play as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova begin their campaigns. They will be looking to stop world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka from winning a third title in four years in Melbourne.
There were straight-sets wins for top seeds Sabalenka and Alcaraz on Sunday, while Venus Williams made a record-breaking return to the Australian Open at the age of 45 but lost in a three-set thriller to Serbia’s Olga Danilovic.
Day Two - Monday 19 January
(all times UK - GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
00:30
- Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
- Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
0800
- Yue Yuan (CHN) vs. [2] Iga Świątek (POL)
- Pedro Martínez (ESP) vs. [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Margaret Court Arena
00:30
- Daniil Medvedev (11), Russia, def. Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
- Amanda Anisimova (4), United States, def. Simona Waltert, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.
0800
- Donna Vekić (CRO) vs. [8] Mirra Andreeva
- Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs. [12] Casper Ruud (NOR)
John Cain Arena
00:00
- Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 0-0, ret.
- Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.
0600
- Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs. Ajla Tomljanović (AUS)
- Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. Alexandre Müller (FRA)
KIA Arena
00:00
- Storm Hunter, Australia, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
- Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
- Laslo Djere (SRB) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
- Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) vs. [23] Diana Shnaider
1573 Arena
00:00
- Magda Linette, Poland, def. Emma Navarro (15), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- Juan Manuel Cerúndolo (ARG) vs. Jordan Thompson (AUS)
- [17] Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs. Emerson Jones (AUS)
- [17] Jiří Lehečka (CZE) vs. Arthur Gea (FRA)
ANZ Arena
00:00
- Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Sofia Kenin (27), United States, 6-3, 6-2.
- Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Marina Stakusic, Canada, 1-6, 6-4, 5-3, ret.
- Thiago Agustín Tirante (ARG) vs. Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
- [21] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs. Bu Yunchaokete (CHN)
Court 5
00:00
- Ann Li, United States, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5.
- [25] Learner Tien (USA) vs. Marcos Giron (USA)
- Zarina Diyas (KAZ) vs. [25] Paula Badosa (ESP)
- Martin Damm (USA) vs. [30] Valentin Vacherot (MON)
Court 6
00:00
- Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.
- Alycia Parks (USA) vs. Alexandra Eala (PHI)
- [13] Linda Nosková (CZE) vs. Darja Semenistaja (LAT)
- Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs. Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
Court 7
00:00
- Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.
- Clara Tauson (14), Denmark, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-3, 6-3.
- [27] Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs. Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)
- [21] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs. Lanlana Tararudee (THA)
Court 8
00:00
- Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-0, 6-4.
- Juncheng Shang, China, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-0.
- Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs. Marin Čilić (CRO)
- Renata Zarazúa (MEX) vs. Marie Bouzková (CZE)
Court 12
00:00
- McCartney Kessler, United States, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.
- Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Arthur Rinderknech (24), France, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
- Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs. Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
- Solana Sierra (ARG) vs. Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)
Court 13
00:00
- Tommy Paul (19), United States, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (14), Spain, def. Filip Misolic, Austria, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
- [29] Iva Jovic (USA) vs. Katie Volynets (USA)
Court 14
00:00
- Petra Marcinko, Croatia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
- Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, Norway, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
- [19] Karolína Muchová (CZE) vs. Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
- Terence Atmane (FRA) vs. Francesco Maestrelli (ITA)
Court 15
00:00
- Quentin Halys, France, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
- Linda Klimovicova, Poland, def. Francesca Jones, Britain, 6-2, 3-2, ret.
- Oksana Selekhmeteva vs. Ella Seidel (GER)
- Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. Dalibor Svrčina (CZE)
Day Three - Tuesday 20 January
Rod Laver Arena
00:30
- Oleksandra Oliynykova (UKR) vs. [9] Madison Keys (USA) 2. [8] Ben Shelton (USA) vs. Ugo Humbert (FRA)
08:00
- Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs. [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
- [16] Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs. Antonia Ružić (CRO)
Margaret Court Arena
00:30
- [5] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs. Raphael Collignon (BEL)
- [5] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. Kaja Juvan (SLO)
08:00
- Katie Boulter (GBR) vs. [10] Belinda Bencic (SUI)
- Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) vs. [31] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
John Cain Arena
00:00
- Tereza Valentova (CZE) vs. [30] Maya Joint (AUS)
- [15] Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Michelsen (USA)
06:00
- Valentin Royer (FRA) vs. [9] Taylor Fritz (USA)
- Maddison Inglis (AUS) vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
KIA Arena
00:00
- Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs. Taylah Preston (AUS)
- Karolina Plíšková (CZE) vs. Sloane Stephens (USA)
- Dane Sweeny (AUS) vs. Gaël Monfils (FRA)
- Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs. Tomáš Macháč (CZE)
1573 Arena
00:00
- Cristian Garin (CHI) vs. [22] Luciano Darderi (ITA)
- [28] João Fonseca (BRA) vs. Eliot Spizzirri (USA)
- Rebecca Šramková (SVK) vs. [24] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
- Laura Siegemund (GER) vs. [18] Liudmila Samsonova
ANZ Arena
00:00
- [22] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) vs. Janice Tjen (INA)
- Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs. Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)
- Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Zizou Bergs (BEL)
- Daria Kasatkina (AUS) vs. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)
Court 5
00:00
- Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs. Sara Bejlek (CZE) 2. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG) 3. Rei Sakamoto (JPN) vs. Rafael Jodar (ESP) 4. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova / Clara Tauson (DEN) vs. Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) / Katie Volynets (USA)
Court 6
00:00
- Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs. Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 2. [16] Jakub Menšík (CZE) vs. Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) 3. James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Dino Prizmić (CRO) 4. Rinky Hijikata / Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs. Luke Johnson (GBR) / Jan Zieliński (POL)
Court 7
00:00
- Maia Lumsden (GBR) / Qianhui Tang (CHN) vs. [2] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
- Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs. Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
- Luca Nardi (ITA) vs. Yibing Wu (CHN)
- Vít Kopřiva (CZE) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Court 8
00:00
- Jesika Malečková / Miriam Skoch (CZE) vs. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) / Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
- Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) / Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) vs. Alexander Bublik / Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)
- Ekaterina Alexandrova / Venus Williams (USA) vs. Emiliana Arango (COL) / Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
- Iryna Shymanovich / Solana Sierra (ARG) vs. Olga Danilovic (SRB) / Anastasia Potapova (AUT)
Court 12
00:00
- Francisco Cerúndolo / Juan Manuel Cerúndolo (ARG) vs. [8] Hugo Nys (MON) / Édouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)
- [12] Tereza Mihalíková (SVK) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) vs. Anna Bondár (HUN) / Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
- [9] Francisco Cabral (POR) / Lucas Miedler (AUT) vs. Mattia Bellucci (ITA) / Fábián Marozsán (HUN)
- Alexandra Eala (PHI) / Ingrid Martins (BRA) vs. Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Magda Linette (POL)
Court 13
00:00
- Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs. Carlos Taberner (ESP)
- Lulu Sun (NZL) vs. Linda Fruhvirtová (CZE)
- [31] Anna Kalinskaya vs. Sonay Kartal (GBR)
- Sorana Cîrstea (ROU) vs. Eva Lys (GER)
Court 14
00:00
- Panna Udvardy (HUN) vs. Kateřina Siniaková (CZE)
- Ethan Quinn (USA) vs. [23] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
- Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Ingrid Neel (EST) vs. Iva Jovic (USA) / Victoria Mboko (CAN)
- Pruchya Isaro (THA) / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) vs. Pedro Martínez / Jaume Munar (ESP)
Court 15
00:00
- Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry / Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG)
- Julia Grabher (AUT) vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
- Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl (CZE) vs. Terence Atmane / Alexandre Müller (FRA)
- [5] Kevin Krawietz / Tim Pütz (GER) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) / Valentin Vacherot (MON)
Australian Open tournament schedule
Sunday 18 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | first round
Monday 19 January
- 28 x men’s singles and 28 x women’s singles | first round
Tuesday 20 January
- 20 x men’s singles and 20 x women’s singles | first round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles| first round
Wednesday 21 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | second round
- 12 x men’s doubles and12 x women’s doubles| first round
Thursday 22 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | second round
- 12 x men’s doubles and12 x women’s doubles| first round
Friday 23 January
- 8 x men’s singles and 8 x women’s singles | third round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles | second round
- 6 x mixed doubles | first round
Saturday 24 January
- 8 x men’s singles and 8 x women’s singles | third round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles | second round
- 6 x mixed doubles | first round
- 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round
Sunday 25 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round
Monday 26 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 8 x girls’ singles | second round
Tuesday 27 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x mixed doubles | Quarter-finals
- 8 x men’s and 8 x women’s wheelchair singles | first round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | second round
Wednesday 28 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x mixed doubles | Semi-finals
- 4 x men’s and 4 x women’s wheelchair singles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Thursday 29 January
- 2 x women’s singles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s and 2 x women’s wheelchair singles | Semi-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Friday 30 January
- 2 x men’s singles | Semi-finals
- Mixed doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | quarter-finals
Saturday 31 January
- Women’s singles final 🏆
- Men’s doubles final 🏆
- Women’s doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- 2 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | semi-finals
Sunday 1 February
- Men’s singles final 🏆
- Boys’ singles final 🏆
- Girls’ singles final 🏆
