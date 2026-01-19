Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Felix Auger-Aliassime was unable to explain why he suffered with cramping as the seventh seed was forced to retire from his first-round match against Nuno Borges at the Australian Open.

The Canadian, who returned to the world’s top-10 after a comeback year and reaching the US Open semi-finals last season, retired while trailing 3-6 6-4 6-4 to Portugal's Nuno Borges.

The 25-year-old said: “I want to be on the court competing with my opponent. I don't want to be just standing there, you know, like a punching bag. So there's no point.”

Auger-Aliassime said he started to cramp at the start of the third set but admitted he couldn’t remember struggling physically so early into his first match at a tournament.

“I don't have all the answers now,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I'm trying to be very professional at everything I do, prepare well. I love this sport, and I love to play. So I try to do everything I can in my control to get ready.

open image in gallery Portugal's Nuno Borges (L) is congratulated by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who retired from an injury ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It hurts even more, because you know, if I wasn't really ready or I wasn't doing everything, then you have to be honest with yourself. But even with being honest with myself, I'm not totally finding the reasons why this is happening. It wasn't happening in the past, so I'll have to figure it out.”

Auger-Aliassime is so far the highest seed to fall at the Australian Open while the Portuguese Borges will play Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the second round.