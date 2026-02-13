Fabio Wardley to make first world heavyweight title defence against British rival
- Fabio Wardley will defend his WBO world heavyweight title against fellow Briton Daniel Dubois on 9 May.
- The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight clash will take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.
- Wardley, who holds an unbeaten professional record of 20-0-1, was elevated to WBO champion after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the regular belt, having previously secured the interim title.
- Dubois, with a record of 22-3, is looking to bounce back and regain world champion status following two stoppage losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
- The outcome of this fight could pave the way for the winner to potentially face Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury in future bouts.
