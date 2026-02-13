Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fabio Wardley to make first world heavyweight title defence against British rival

Fabio Wardley will face Daniel Dubois in May (Steven Paston/PA)
Fabio Wardley will face Daniel Dubois in May (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Fabio Wardley will defend his WBO world heavyweight title against fellow Briton Daniel Dubois on 9 May.
  • The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight clash will take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.
  • Wardley, who holds an unbeaten professional record of 20-0-1, was elevated to WBO champion after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the regular belt, having previously secured the interim title.
  • Dubois, with a record of 22-3, is looking to bounce back and regain world champion status following two stoppage losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
  • The outcome of this fight could pave the way for the winner to potentially face Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury in future bouts.
