Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

F1 makes major venue announcement – and it’s finally good news for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has good memories of Portugal after winning there in 2020 and 2021
Lewis Hamilton has good memories of Portugal after winning there in 2020 and 2021 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Formula One will return to the Portuguese city of Portimao for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, replacing the Dutch Grand Prix on the calendar.
  • The Algarve International Circuit previously hosted races in 2020 and 2021, stepping in due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • F1 president Stefano Domenicali expressed his delight at Portimao's return, praising the circuit for its on-track excitement.
  • It is good news for Lewis Hamilton at last after he secured victories in the last two races at Portimao in 2020 and 2021.
  • Hamilton endured a difficult debut season at Ferrari in 2025, failing to register a single podium finish.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in