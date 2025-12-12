Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected unopposed as president of the FIA for a second term until 2029.

The Emirati, who began his post in 2021, received the mandate at the general assembly in Tashkent, and expressed gratitude following the announcement.

"Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again,” he said. “We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever.

“It is truly an honour to be FIA President and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our member clubs in every region around the world."

His re-election followed a process where American Tim Mayer and Swiss Laura Villars were unable to stand, with Mayer abandoning his bid in October.

FIA rules dictate a vice-president candidate must be nominated from each of its six global regions; Bernie Ecclestone’s wife, Fabiana, the sole South American candidate, supported Ben Sulayem.

open image in gallery Mohammed Ben Sulayem has previously clashed with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

His first term saw Ben Sulayem clash with Lewis Hamilton over the Brit’s desire to wear jewellery in the cockpit, while he also angered drivers including four-time world champion Max Verstappen by issuing fines for swearing.

In April, Robert Reid resigned as deputy president for sport, accusing the governing body of a "breakdown in governance standards."

Ben Sulayem’s re-election comes just days after the 2025 F1 season finished, with Lando Norris holding off the challenge of Verstappen and his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, to win his maiden title.

Verstappen secured victory in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, but Norris earned the third-place finish he needed to win the world title by two points over the Dutchman.

Piastri, who led the standings for much of the season, finished third, 13 points behind Norris.