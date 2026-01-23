Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everton make shrewd contract move to retain key midfielder

James Garner has signed a new deal at Everton
James Garner has signed a new deal at Everton (Nigel French/PA)
  • Everton midfielder James Garner has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract, extending his stay at the club beyond his previous deal which was due to expire at the end of the season.
  • The 24-year-old, a £9m signing from Manchester United, expressed his ambition to help Everton achieve European qualification and to earn a call-up to the senior England squad.
  • Garner, who is versatile across midfield and full-back roles, currently ranks third in the Premier League for both tackles and interceptions this season.
  • He also stated his intention to improve his attacking contributions, specifically aiming for more goals and assists.
  • Everton manager David Moyes lauded Garner's significant development, versatility, and emerging leadership qualities, underscoring his importance to the team's future prospects.
