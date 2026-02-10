Everton hit the self-destruct button at home again
- Everton suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium, extending their poor home record.
- Iliman Ndiaye scored a first-half penalty for Everton, his fifth league goal of the season, after Rayan conceded the spot-kick.
- Bournemouth turned the game around in a chaotic eight-minute spell in the second half, with goals from Rayan and Amine Adli.
- Everton's defeat was exacerbated by two glaring misses from Thierno Barry and a straight red card for Jake O’Brien.
- The loss means Everton have secured only one home victory since 8th November, making European football prospects improbable.
