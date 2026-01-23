Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder set for heavyweight showdown in London
- Derek Chisora is reportedly scheduled to have his 50th and final professional fight against knockout artist Deontay Wilder.
- The heavyweight contest is expected to take place in London on 4 April, following the collapse of Wilder's potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
- Brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, who operate Wasserman Boxing, are understood to be handling the promotional duties for the event.
- Harlem Eubank, cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, is a potential fighter for the undercard, with Sky Sports Box Office reportedly set to broadcast the fight live.
- Chisora, 42, last fought in February 2025, while 40-year-old Wilder secured a win last June after a mixed run of results.