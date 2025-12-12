Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Deontay Wilder speaks out on potential Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight showdown

Oleksandr Usyk unveils nickname for the punch that knocked out Daniel Dubois
  • Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder are currently in talks for a potential heavyweight boxing match, with Wilder confirming the discussions.
  • Usyk, who recently regained his undisputed heavyweight champion status by stopping Daniel Dubois, has been granted a voluntary title defence by the WBC.
  • The Ukrainian champion expressed a desire to fight Wilder to add another significant name to his already impressive boxing resume.
  • Wilder, a former WBC champion, told talkSPORT that the fight is "definitely becoming a real conversation" and he is looking forward to it.
  • Separately, Derek Chisora had an impromptu face-off with Wilder in Dubai and suggested a fight between them, previously planned for 13 December, might be back on for his 50th and final professional bout.
