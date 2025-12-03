Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New WBC ruling opens door for blockbuster heavyweight title fight

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk challenges Trump over Ukraine-Russia war
  • Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly close to finalising a deal to fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world championship.
  • Usyk, who holds the unified WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, was granted permission by the WBC to make a voluntary defence of his belt.
  • Deontay Wilder, a former WBC champion, is ranked within the top 10 and is eligible to challenge Usyk for the title.
  • Wilder recently secured his first victory in three years against Tyrell Herndon, following a period of two losses.
  • Usyk's team views a potential fight against Wilder as a significant 'legacy fight' due to Wilder's prominence and past championship status.
