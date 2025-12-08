Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul is a ‘money grab’, says Deontay Wilder
- Deontay Wilder stated he is not offended by Anthony Joshua's upcoming fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
- The professional bout is scheduled for 19 December in Miami, featuring eight three-minute rounds with regular 10oz gloves and knockouts permitted.
- Wilder views the fight as an entertaining event for the masses and a “money grab”, acknowledging its ability to draw attention.
- He suggested that a dramatic loss could potentially harm Joshua's legacy, though he believes Joshua could recover from such an outcome.
- Wilder also expressed confidence that the Joshua vs Paul fight would not prevent a future match between himself and Joshua from taking place.