The tiny island nation set to play Scotland ahead of 2026 World Cup
- Scotland will play two home friendly matches at Barclays Hampden as part of their preparations for this summer's World Cup.
- The national team will host Japan on Saturday, 28 March, marking their return to the stadium for the first time since qualifying for the World Cup.
- They will then face Curacao, a tiny island nation of less than 157,000 people, managed by former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat, on Saturday, 30 May, before heading to the United States.
- Manager Steve Clarke expressed delight with the fixtures, noting Japan's high FIFA ranking and Curacao's relevance for understanding CONCACAF opponents like Haiti in their World Cup group.
- These matches will serve as crucial warm-ups for Scotland's first World Cup appearance since the 1998 tournament.