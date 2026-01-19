Scotland to face history-makers Curacao in World Cup warm-up game
Scotland have announced two home friendly matches ahead of this summer’s World Cup
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is delighted with two 2026 World Cup warm-up games at Barclays Hampden, as his side is set to face Japan and Curacao.
The Scots will host Japan on Saturday, March 28. This marks their return to the national stadium since securing World Cup qualification with a dramatic win against Denmark in November.
The Tartan Army will then send the squad off to the United States on Saturday, May 30, facing Curacao, managed by former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat. Scotland's World Cup group includes Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil.
Curacao is a Caribbean island with a population of less than 157,000, but it made history last year by becoming the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup.
Curacao have been placed in Group E for this summer’s tournament alongside European giants Germany, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.
Clarke said: "I’m delighted to confirm our two home friendly opponents.
"Following our normal approach of arranging tough friendly fixtures, we were pleased to secure the visit of Japan – who are in the top 20 of FIFA’s World rankings.
"We’re also looking forward to welcoming Curacao to Glasgow, which should give us a feel for the CONCACAF federation before our game against Haiti.
"It will be great to meet up with the squad for the first time since that crazy, momentous night, when they took us back to the World Cup after such a long time. We can spend the first day reminiscing but then it’s back to the serious business of preparing for the summer."
Japan’s first visit to Barclays Hampden. The nations have played three times previously, with two goalless draws and one Samurai Blue win.
The Scottish Football Association will soon confirm two away friendly fixtures ahead of Scotland’s first involvement in a World Cup since the 1998 tournament in France.
