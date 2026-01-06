Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea’s next manager speaks out after agreeing deal

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior is expected to be the new Chelsea boss (Steve Welsh/PA)
Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior is expected to be the new Chelsea boss (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Liam Rosenior has confirmed he is poised to take over as Chelsea's head coach, departing from his role at Strasbourg.
  • The 37-year-old stated he was granted permission to speak with Chelsea and has verbally agreed to a contract, though it is not yet formally signed.
  • Rosenior described the move as an 'opportunity I cannot turn down', referring to Chelsea as 'one of the biggest sporting clubs in the world'.
  • His departure follows a successful period at Strasbourg, where he guided the club to seventh in Ligue 1 and the top spot in their Conference League group.
  • Rosenior will replace Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea on New Year's Day, and will be joined at Stamford Bridge by assistants Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker, along with head of analysis Ben Warner.
