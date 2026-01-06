Chelsea’s next manager speaks out after agreeing deal
- Liam Rosenior has confirmed he is poised to take over as Chelsea's head coach, departing from his role at Strasbourg.
- The 37-year-old stated he was granted permission to speak with Chelsea and has verbally agreed to a contract, though it is not yet formally signed.
- Rosenior described the move as an 'opportunity I cannot turn down', referring to Chelsea as 'one of the biggest sporting clubs in the world'.
- His departure follows a successful period at Strasbourg, where he guided the club to seventh in Ligue 1 and the top spot in their Conference League group.
- Rosenior will replace Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea on New Year's Day, and will be joined at Stamford Bridge by assistants Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker, along with head of analysis Ben Warner.