Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When injured Cole Palmer could return for Chelsea

Video Player Placeholder
We hope Cole Palmer will be back soon - Maresca
  • Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is anticipated to return to training before the end of the month, as confirmed by manager Enzo Maresca.
  • The England international has been out of action since September due to a groin injury, having already missed eight matches for the Blues.
  • Palmer's rehabilitation is reportedly progressing well, despite a recent setback, with hopes for his return to the pitch after the next international break.
  • This potential return could see Palmer back for Chelsea's fixture against Burnley on 22 November, marking an absence of up to 11 games.
  • Maresca also commented on Liam Delap's recent red card in the Carabao Cup, acknowledging the error but maintaining belief in the striker's future as a key player.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in