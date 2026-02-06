Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood star calls for ‘peace’ in Olympic opening ceremony speech

JD Vance booed at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
  • Hollywood star Charlize Theron took to the stage at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan to call for “peace everywhere”.
  • The actor delivered “a message of peace by my beloved countryman Nelson Mandela”.
  • She read: “Peace is not just the absence of conflict; peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference.”
  • It comes as both US Vice President JD Vance and Israeli athletes were met with boos when they were introduced at the event.
  • There is worldwide backlash over Trump’s ICE immigration raids and the killing of two Americans by border officers in Minnesota, while Israel has been widely criticised over the conflict in Gaza.

