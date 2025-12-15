Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The next Luke Littler? Charlie Manby, 20, dazzles on his World Championship debut

Charlie Manby won on his World Championship debut on Monday
Charlie Manby won on his World Championship debut on Monday (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • English darts star Charlie Manby, 20, won on his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace on Monday afternoon.
  • Manby, who is 166th in the PDC world rankings, beat 26th seed Cameron Menzies in a final-set decider.
  • Manby kept his cool to secure a 3-2 victory as he moved into the second round.
  • Manby has been compared to reigning world champion Luke Littler, and he broke Littler’s development tour record earlier this year when he produced a three-dart average of 130.70 in a match in Milton Keynes.
  • Manby’s opponent, Cameron Menzies, was furious after losing and cut his hand open when he punched a table in frustration.

