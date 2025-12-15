Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Menzies drew blood from his right hand after punching a table in anger following a shock first-round defeat to England’s Charlie Manby in the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 36-year-old Scot, seeded 26th in the tournament, lost a final-set decider against the 20-year-old debutant, who is ranked 166th in the PDC World Rankings.

After Mandy sealed a stunning victory, Menzies turned to the Paddy Power-branded drinks stand that was holding his water bottle and darts case and punched the underside of it three times.

open image in gallery Cameron Menzies of Scotland walks off the stage with a deep cut sustained in his right fist after punching the drinks stand in anger ( Getty Images )

Menzies was left with a deep cut on his right hand and it was already bleeding heavily as he exited the stage.

The Scot, who had twice led after winning the opening set before going 2-1 up, had missed a four darts to force a final leg and Manby hit on his seventh match dart start to win match.

Menzies did not lash out immediately as Manby wildly celebrated his winning moment but then thundered a series of blows into the bottom of the drinks table as the 20-year-old approached him for the handshake.

Manby appeared to be bewildered by his beaten opponent’s outburst and they shook hands after Menzies had collected his darts case that had been knocked off the table.

Menzies was then booed by some members of the crowd and the Scot held up in his hands in acknowledgement as he left the stage.

open image in gallery ( John Walton/PA Wire )

open image in gallery ( John Walton/PA Wire )

The Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant said Menzies would regret his decision to punch the table for the rest of his life.

"It wasn't the ending we all want to see,” Durrant said. “For Cameron Menzies, I think he will regret that for the rest of his life, it wasn't a good watch.”

The co-commentator Stuart Pykes said: “I agree, [it was] an extraordinary reaction but we saw him walking off stage and he did put up his hand in apology. It was a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

Menzies later revealed that his father Ricky had been in hospital during his first-round match.

It is the second time in as many years that Menzies has been knocked out of the opening round at Ally Pally after he broke down in his tears during and following his exit to Leonard Gates last December.

“This is the greatest thing I’ve done in darts,” said the highly rated Manby, who advances to round two on his world championship debut.