Humphries declares ‘war’ on Littler in battle for World Championship glory
- Luke Humphries arrives at Alexandra Palace for the World Championship with strong confidence, believing his current form is superior to when he won the title in 2023/24.
- He acknowledges the significant challenge from Luke Littler, whom he beat in the 2023/24 final, but who has since taken Humphries' No 1 ranking and won numerous other major trophies.
- Humphries describes their rivalry as a “war”, stating that this World Championship will be crucial in determining who remains the sport's dominant player for the foreseeable future.
- While other top players like Michael van Gerwen are contenders, the tournament is widely anticipated as a showdown between Humphries and Littler, who have dominated the sport over the past two years.
- The World Championship features a record £5m prize fund, with £1m for the winner, highlighting the sport's recent cultural and commercial explosion and increased public recognition, largely driven by the Humphries-Littler rivalry.