Luke Littler kicks off World Championship title defence with comfortable win

Luke Littler returned to the scene of his greatest moment in style as he eased through the opening round at the World Championship.

Littler created history in January when he became the youngest world champion, reigning supreme on the Alexandra Palace stage as a 17-year-old.

He has set his sights on becoming the first man to defend his title since Gary Anderson in 2016 and got off to a winning start against Darius Labanauskas.

Twelve months ago, Littler was in tears after escaping a nervy opening match against Ryan Meikle, but the champion was not going to allow a repeat, sweeping to a 3-0 victory in just 25 minutes.

He averaged an impressive 101.54, threw seven 180s and took out two ton-plus finishes.

Littler is the clear favourite for more glory in the festive feast of darts as this was his 14th senior win in a row, going back to October 25.

In that time he has become world number one after winning the Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship and is beginning to dominate the sport in a way that has not been seen since Michael van Gerwen in the mid-2010s.

But he was just happy to start with a win, saying during his on-stage interview: “Everyone in the tournament just wants to get the first round.

“It’s definitely, definitely the hardest game. It doesn’t matter who you play. If you don’t play well, then you’re not going to win. But I’m very happy with that.”

Littler’s opening-round win came on the day that he made the six-person shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

While he may be lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy again on January 3, the 18-year-old does not expect to win any additional silverware.

Asked if he thought he could win, he replied: “I don’t think so. If I had to give my winner, it would definitely be Lando (Norris).”

Michael Smith got back to winning ways at Ally Pally after beating Lisa Ashton 3-0.

Smith’s career has come off the rails since he won here three years ago, with injuries and poor form seeing him tumble down the rankings.

Last year’s defeat to Kevin Doets at the first hurdle was the nadir, but he laid the ghosts with a simple dispatching of Ashton, who is still waiting for her first win on the Alexandra Palace stage.

Smith said: “I had to keep focused and I nearly messed up again.

“Not a great game, but I’ll take it. I have 10 days off and I’ll practise hard.

“The butterflies were mad this morning. That is the first time I felt 100 per cent this year, but I didn’t play 100 per cent. It’s hard coming the first night, I am glad to be through.”

In the opening match of the tournament, German debutant Arno Merk sprung the first surprise.

Merk beat Belgian Kim Huybrechts 3-1 to earn the biggest payday of his career, with £25,000 coming his way.