Cameron Norrie beaten by Alexander Zverev at Australian Open
- Cameron Norrie lost to Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open third round on Friday.
- Norrie was looking for revenge after losing to Zverev in heartbreaking fashion in the same tournament two years ago.
- Zverev took the opening set 7-5 but Norrie levelled things up when he won the second 6-4.
- However, third seed Zverev showed his class to pull clear as he wrapped up a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory.
- Norrie’s exit ends British interest in the men’s and women’s singles at this year’s Australian Open.