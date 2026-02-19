US Olympic star struck by leaf blower during his event
- US Nordic combined athlete Ben Loomis was struck by a leaf blower during the Olympic team sprint ski jump after an official failed to remove it in time.
- The leaf blower made contact with Loomis's shoulder, scuffing his uniform but causing no injury or pain.
- Despite the unusual collision, Loomis and his teammate Niklas Malacinski secured a seventh-place finish.
- Loomis declined an offer to redo his jump, stating he was happy with his initial attempt and concerned about worsening snow conditions.
- The incident follows another unusual disruption at the Games when a Czechoslovakian wolfdog gatecrashed the women's team sprint cross country race on Wednesday.
