US Olympic star struck by leaf blower during his event

A leaf blower was not removed in time as Ben Loomis went to launch his ski jump
A leaf blower was not removed in time as Ben Loomis went to launch his ski jump (AFP via Getty Images)
  • US Nordic combined athlete Ben Loomis was struck by a leaf blower during the Olympic team sprint ski jump after an official failed to remove it in time.
  • The leaf blower made contact with Loomis's shoulder, scuffing his uniform but causing no injury or pain.
  • Despite the unusual collision, Loomis and his teammate Niklas Malacinski secured a seventh-place finish.
  • Loomis declined an offer to redo his jump, stating he was happy with his initial attempt and concerned about worsening snow conditions.
  • The incident follows another unusual disruption at the Games when a Czechoslovakian wolfdog gatecrashed the women's team sprint cross country race on Wednesday.
