Winter Olympics medal table: Current standings after Team GB surge as Norway lead Italy and USA
Follow the medal count at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy as the hosts and Norway battle for supremacy
The 2026 Winter Olympics is rattling along in northern Italy as Milan-Cortina plays host to the century-old sporting event.
Norway are historically the most successful nation in the Winter Games and the Norwegians are once again on top the medal table, having claimed 16 golds in Beijing four years ago, four more than second-placed Germany.
The USA are putting up a challenge to Norway’s dominance, as are the host nation Italy, while their Alpine neighbours France and Switzerland are both enjoying plenty of success.
Team GB set a target of winning four to eight medals this time around, which would be a huge improvement on a disappointing haul of only two in China in 2022. They are on track with three golds in the bag, thanks to a brilliant double on ‘Super Sunday’.
Here are the latest standings from Milan-Cortina 2026:
Milano Cortina 2026 got underway on 4 February, with the opening ceremony two days later on 6 February, and will run until the closing ceremony on 22 February, with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.
The events are split up into four main geographical zones: Milano (hosting the ceremonies and sports such as ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating), Valtellina (hosting freestyle skiing and snowboard events among others), Cortina (home of the women's Alpine skiing and ice sports such as curling , skeleton and luge) and Val di Fiemme (where the ski jumping and cross-country skiing will take place).
