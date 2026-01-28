Havertz makes Arsenal return as Arteta’s side achieve perfect feat
- Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Kairat, completing a clean sweep of eight wins in the Champions League group stage.
- Kai Havertz, making his first start in 357 days, was a key player, scoring one goal and assisting two others.
- Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Arsenal, with Gabriel Martinelli adding a third before Kairat scored a penalty and a late consolation goal.
- The win ensured Mikel Arteta's side finished top of their group, securing their place in the last 16 in March.
- Arsenal are now considered among the favourites to win their first-ever Champions League title, with two academy players also making their debuts.