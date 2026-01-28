Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Havertz makes Arsenal return as Arteta’s side achieve perfect feat

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz (centre) celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz (centre) celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Kairat, completing a clean sweep of eight wins in the Champions League group stage.
  • Kai Havertz, making his first start in 357 days, was a key player, scoring one goal and assisting two others.
  • Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Arsenal, with Gabriel Martinelli adding a third before Kairat scored a penalty and a late consolation goal.
  • The win ensured Mikel Arteta's side finished top of their group, securing their place in the last 16 in March.
  • Arsenal are now considered among the favourites to win their first-ever Champions League title, with two academy players also making their debuts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in