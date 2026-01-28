Arsenal first to finish CL league phase with perfect record after edging Kairat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Havertz scored and set up two goals on his first start in 357 days as Arsenal saw off Kairat 3-2 to complete a clean sweep of eight victories in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side were virtually assured of ending the group phase in first place prior to Wednesday’s contest at the Emirates Stadium.

But the hosts made certain of their table-topping status with a relatively straightforward victory against the Kazakh minnows.

Arsenal, who have already beaten Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, will next be in action on the European stage in March for the last 16.

And following their impressive performances so far, Arteta’s men must be considered among the favourites to secure their first ever Champions League title.

The doom and gloom of the 3-2 Premier League home defeat by Manchester United just three days ago evaporated after 102 seconds when Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring against the bottom-of-the-table side.

Gyokeres, whose struggles in his first campaign in north London have been well documented, dropped to the bench for the recent matches against Inter Milan and United.

But he was back in Arteta’s much-changed starting line-up, and on target within two minutes when he swept home a fast-paced counter-attack – starting from the back as a composed Riccardo Calafiori cleared his lines before Havertz played Gyokeres through, and the Sweden international finished well.

Somewhat against the script, Kairat were back on terms just five minutes later. Calafiori tugged Jorginho’s shirt in the box, and while referee Urs Schnyder was unmoved, VAR intervened. Jorginho sent Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way from the ensuing penalty.

The last 12 months of Havertz’s career have been derailed by hamstring and knee surgeries, and this marked just his fourth appearance of the season.

But after providing Gyokeres’ opener, the Germany international was on the scoresheet on 15 minutes to restore Arsenal’s lead. Havertz gathered Ben White’s pass on the right flank before cutting inside on his left foot and delivering a clinical finish.

Kairat could not live with Arsenal, and Gyokeres might easily have had a hat-trick before Gabriel Martinelli eventually netted Arsenal’s third.

A no-look flick from Christian Norgaard sent Havertz, involved again, on his way and, although Gyokeres could get only his studs to his team-mate’s cross, Martinelli was on hand at the back stick.

Martinelli’s tap-in was initially ruled out – with Havertz adjudged to have been offside – but VAR overturned the on-field decision and the hosts were on easy street with nine minutes of the first half still remaining.

Havertz was withdrawn at the interval, and his replacement Martin Odegaard tested Temirlan Anarbekov with a header. Noni Madueke also stung the Kairat goalkeeper’s hands from range as Arsenal continued to dominate without adding to their advantage.

Brando Bailey-Joseph, 17, and Ife Ibrahim, 18, became the 18th and 19th academy players to make their Arsenal debuts under Arteta before fellow substitute Gabriel Jesus saw his strike chalked off for offside after VAR stepped in.

Ricardinho then scored a consolation for the visitors with the last action of the game to deny Arsenal a moment of history by becoming the first team to win eight consecutive Champions League matches by two goals or more.

Arsenal will now turn their attention back to the Premier League when they face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.