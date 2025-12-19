Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key Arsenal star is ‘not far’ from timely return, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta could have one of his key players back soon (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on his squad's fitness ahead of their Premier League match against Everton on Saturday.
  • Defender Gabriel is "not far" from returning to the line-up after suffering a hip injury while playing for Brazil last month.
  • Ben White will miss the Everton game due to a hamstring strain picked up against Wolves and is expected to return in the new year.
  • Kai Havertz could soon return from a knee injury, and Martin Zubimendi missed training this week for load management.
  • Arteta's team faces an intense festive schedule, including a Carabao Cup quarter-final and several Premier League fixtures.
