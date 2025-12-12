Arne Slot set for showdown talks with Mohamed Salah as he ponders Liverpool recall
- Arne Slot will hold discussions with Mohamed Salah to determine if the forward will be recalled to the Liverpool squad for Saturday’s match against Brighton.
- Salah was excluded from the squad that travelled to Inter Milan earlier this week following an explosive interview where he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus".
- Slot, supported by the club's hierarchy, made the decision to omit Salah, though he stated he has "no reasons" for not wanting the player to remain at Anfield.
- Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Brighton game, with his future at Liverpool appearing uncertain.
- The Egyptian international did not start any of Liverpool’s previous three games before being left out against Inter Milan.