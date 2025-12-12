Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arne Slot set for showdown talks with Mohamed Salah as he ponders Liverpool recall

Arne Slot has revealed he is set to speak with Mohamed Salah on Friday
Arne Slot has revealed he is set to speak with Mohamed Salah on Friday (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Arne Slot will hold discussions with Mohamed Salah to determine if the forward will be recalled to the Liverpool squad for Saturday’s match against Brighton.
  • Salah was excluded from the squad that travelled to Inter Milan earlier this week following an explosive interview where he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus".
  • Slot, supported by the club's hierarchy, made the decision to omit Salah, though he stated he has "no reasons" for not wanting the player to remain at Anfield.
  • Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Brighton game, with his future at Liverpool appearing uncertain.
  • The Egyptian international did not start any of Liverpool’s previous three games before being left out against Inter Milan.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in