Jamie Carragher doubles down on Salah criticism
- Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was omitted from the squad for the Champions League win against Inter Milan, following his criticism of manager Arne Slot.
- Salah had previously made claims about being "thrown under the bus" regarding the Premier League champions' poor form.
- Despite Salah's absence, Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a penalty.
- Jamie Carragher stated that Salah's attempt to "weaken" Arne Slot's position at Liverpool has had the opposite effect.
- Carragher highlighted that Liverpool fans' support for the manager, evidenced by chants for Slot during the match, demonstrates their loyalty to the coach over any individual player.