Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua will not fight Tyson Fury next
- Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in December, which resulted in the deaths of two teammates and left his boxing future uncertain.
- Despite the accident, Joshua has returned to training, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, is now targeting a potential return to the ring as early as July.
- The original plan for Joshua to fight in March, followed by a bout with Tyson Fury in August, has been cancelled due to the crash.
- A fight against Tyson Fury is now being considered for late 2026 or early 2027, with Hearn also mentioning rumours of a potential trilogy match against Oleksandr Usyk.
- Hearn indicated that while every fight is dangerous, Joshua's next bout could serve as a warm-up before tougher challenges, depending on his physical readiness.
