Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua and his coach Sina Ghami train together in final video before fatal crash

Anthony Joshua crash victim Sina Ghami trains with boxer in final video posted before his death
  • Boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car crash in Nigeria on Monday, 29 December.
  • The incident, which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan highway, resulted in the deaths of two of his friends.
  • Sina Ghami, Joshua's strength coach, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, both 36, succumbed to their injuries.
  • Joshua and another passenger are currently in a stable condition in hospital following the collision.
  • Ghami, who had worked with Joshua for over a decade, appeared in the boxer's final Instagram video before the crash, helping him train.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in