Anthony Joshua ‘stable’ after Nigeria car crash that killed two team members

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British boxer Anthony Joshua is recovering in hospital after being involved in a car crash in Nigeria that resulted in the death of two members of his team.

The incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning, with unverified footage online showing Joshua topless looking dazed in a vehicle surrounded by what appeared to be broken glass.

The 36-year-old, who was on holiday in Nigeria following his victory over Jake Paul on December 19, is receiving treatment for his injuries and is in a “stable condition”.

It has been confirmed by a spokesperson for Joshua that the fatalities were Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who were both long-term friends of the former two-time unified world heavyweight champion as well as having roles on his team.

Ghami acted as strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer.

Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele both posted footage on their Instagram accounts of them playing table tennis.

“It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony’s team,” the spokesperson said.

“We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news.

“Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

The Press Association understands the driver of the Lexus Jeep, who also survived the crash, was locally hired and not a friend or family member.

An earlier joint statement issued by the Governments of Ogun and Lagos States revealed Joshua and another man had been taken to hospital.

The Ogun State Government added that Joshua had “narrowly escaped death”.

“Anthony Joshua and another passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos,” the statement read.

“Following comprehensive clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time.

“A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely. Anthony Joshua is conscious and has been in communication with his family.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have also commenced.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nigeria posted several pictures of the crash scene on X, revealing preliminary findings that suggested a Lexus Jeep “was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit”.

The FRSC added the car lost control during “an overtaking manoeuvre” and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

Joshua returned from a 15-month lay-off from boxing by knocking out YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in the sixth round of their lucrative showdown in Miami earlier this month that was broadcast by streaming giants Netflix.

The Olympic gold medal winner then followed up his 29th win in 33 professional fights by calling out British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, for a long-awaited bout in 2026.

Joshua was born in Watford to Nigerian parents and spent some of his early school years in the African nation before returning to the UK aged 12.