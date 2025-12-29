Nigeria’s president opens up on phone call with Anthony Joshua following car crash
- Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he has spoken to Anthony Joshua personally to send his condolences following a fatal crash which killed Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
- In a post on X he wrote: “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident. I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.”
- President Tinubu said he had also spoken to and prayed for Joshua’s mother, who was said to be “deeply appreciative” of the call.
- “Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was at the hospital with them, assured me he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best attention,” he continued. “May God strengthen the families and grant repose to the souls of the departed.”
- Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said in a tweet that five adult males had been involved in the collision. “Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt,” it said.