Major boxing figures pay tribute to friends of Anthony Joshua who died in fatal crash

John Fury sends condolences to Anthony Joshua after fatal car crash
  • Anthony Joshua's strength coach, Sina Ghami, and personal trainer, Latif “Latz” Ayodele, died in a fatal car crash on Monday in Nigeria.
  • Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital following the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
  • The incident occurred just ten days after Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, defeated Jake Paul in a boxing match.
  • Rivals and figures from the boxing world, including Tyson Fury, Wladimir Klitschko, and Jarrell Miller, publicly offered their condolences and support to Joshua.
  • The tragic accident is expected to rule out Joshua's planned fight in February, potentially impacting his future schedule.
