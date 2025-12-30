Major boxing figures pay tribute to friends of Anthony Joshua who died in fatal crash
- Anthony Joshua's strength coach, Sina Ghami, and personal trainer, Latif “Latz” Ayodele, died in a fatal car crash on Monday in Nigeria.
- Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital following the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
- The incident occurred just ten days after Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, defeated Jake Paul in a boxing match.
- Rivals and figures from the boxing world, including Tyson Fury, Wladimir Klitschko, and Jarrell Miller, publicly offered their condolences and support to Joshua.
- The tragic accident is expected to rule out Joshua's planned fight in February, potentially impacting his future schedule.