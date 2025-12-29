What we know about Anthony Joshua car crash in Nigeria
- British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which resulted in two deaths.
- The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the Lexus Jeep carrying Joshua collided with a stationary commercial Sinotruck.
- Joshua, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was among two individuals who largely escaped unharmed from the five adult males involved.
- Authorities have provided conflicting accounts regarding the cause of the crash, with one suggesting speeding and loss of control during an overtake, and another citing a burst tyre.
- Joshua's UK-based team is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.