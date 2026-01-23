Liverpool’s Andy Robertson in talks over shock move to Premier League rivals
- Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is reportedly in talks to join Tottenham.
- According to David Ornstein, negotiations are taking place between all parties over a potential deal for the Scotland full back.
- Robertson is out of contract at Anfield this summer and is yet to sign a new deal.
- He revealed earlier this month that he is considering his options ahead of deciding his next career move.
- Robertson, who joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, has struggled for game time this season following the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez.