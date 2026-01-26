All Blacks want head coach with ‘international experience’ after Scott Robertson axeing
- New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has initiated its search for a new All Blacks head coach following Scott Robertson's sacking after two years in the role.
- The new coach must possess “international head coaching experience”, a criterion that appears to exclude club coaches but keeps primary contenders in consideration.
- A five-person panel, including former All Black Keven Mealamu, will be responsible for making the appointment.
- Leading candidates for the position include Jamie Joseph, who previously coached Japan, Dave Rennie, a former Australia coach, and Vern Cotter, who has coached Scotland and Fiji.
- The appointment is urgent, with the Super Rugby Pacific season commencing soon and the All Blacks' next match scheduled for 4 July against France, ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.