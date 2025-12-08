Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee reveals future plans after stunning marathon performance
- Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee achieved the second-fastest British marathon time in history in Valencia on Sunday.
- He completed the race in 2:06:38, placing him behind Sir Mo Farah in the all-time national rankings.
- This performance marked a personal best by four minutes and 30 seconds, significantly improving on his London marathon debut.
- Yee stated his intention to return to triathlon, the sport in which he holds world and Olympic titles, in preparation for 2026.
- Despite his focus on triathlon, Yee has not dismissed the possibility of competing in marathons again in the future.