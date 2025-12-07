Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alex Yee clocks personal best at Valencia marathon

Alex Yee has rocketed up to second on the all-time British marathon rankings
Alex Yee has rocketed up to second on the all-time British marathon rankings (Getty Images)
  • Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee has achieved a personal best of 2:06:38 at the Valencia Marathon 2025, finishing seventh overall.
  • Yee's impressive run places him second in the all-time men's British marathon rankings, behind Sir Mo Farah.
  • The men's race was won by Kenya's John Korir in 2:02:24, adding to his Boston Marathon triumph earlier in 2025.
  • Joyciline Jepkosgei, also from Kenya, secured victory in the women's race with a time of 2:14:00, marking the fastest women's marathon time of 2025.
  • Other notable British performances included Phil Sesemann's personal best of 2:07:11 and Natasha Wilson's 2:24:22, making her the fastest British woman.
